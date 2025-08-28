Private Signals - page 2

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JAMES PETER WILKINSON #Good day, is the option to create a private signal still available? 

https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/news/4031, in that post there is an option that asks with a tickbox: "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."

I do not see that option.

Since Metatrader 5 have the "Report" view which is quite similar to Signal Service Monitoring Service, i think that's the reason why no more private signal on the signal service tab.

Check the image from MT5 terminal, after press view > Report. — Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help

Post edited by moderator, so as to use image from official documentation.

Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The report represents trading results in a convenient visual format. It assists in evaluating trading performance, optimizing portfolios and...
 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah #:

Since Metatrader 5 have the "Report" view which is quite similar to Signal Service Monitoring Service, i think that's the reason why no more private signal on the signal service tab.

Check the image from MT5 terminal, after press view > Report. — Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help

Post edited by moderator, so as to use image from official documentation.

Thank you 

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