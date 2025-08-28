Private Signals - page 2
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https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/news/4031, in that post there is an option that asks with a tickbox: "This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime."
I do not see that option.
Since Metatrader 5 have the "Report" view which is quite similar to Signal Service Monitoring Service, i think that's the reason why no more private signal on the signal service tab.
Check the image from MT5 terminal, after press view > Report. — Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Post edited by moderator, so as to use image from official documentation.
Since Metatrader 5 have the "Report" view which is quite similar to Signal Service Monitoring Service, i think that's the reason why no more private signal on the signal service tab.
Check the image from MT5 terminal, after press view > Report. — Trading Report - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Post edited by moderator, so as to use image from official documentation.
Thank you