[HELP] Calculate relationship between RSI and Momentum
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My question is: In the EA programming, how do I get the relation between the RSI and the momentum, EX: in the EURUSD momentum value 99.4246 is below the RSI level 30, in which case it should signal me .... but I need to find a way to calculate this relationship.
Note: In the image below the RSI line is red and the momentum is blue. I delete the red line, but I added the line only for understanding.