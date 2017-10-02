ChartSaveTemplate() in another path
Hi folks,
Is possible to save a template in "\Files" path instead of "\Profiles\Templates"?
I'm trying
and a lot of variations, but nothing works.
After save that, I will check some detais inside my EA, so I will open it by FileOpen(), that works only in "Files" folder.
Thanks
It is sand-boxed, so I doubt you will be able to do that by "normal" means. Here are some choices:
- Use WinAPI to move or copy the file across after it is saved (requires DLL access)
- Use NTFS Junctions or Hard-Linked Directories to create a common sub-folder between the two directories (does not require DLL access).
Hi folks,
Is possible to save a template in "\Files" path instead of "\Profiles\Templates"?
I'm trying
and a lot of variations, but nothing works.
After save that, I will check some detais inside my EA, so I will open it by FileOpen(), that works only in "Files" folder.
Thanks
ChartSaveTemplate(0, "\\Files\\MyTamplate.tpl")
Alain Verleyen:
ChartSaveTemplate(0, "\\Files\\MyTamplate.tpl")
Hi @Alain Verleyen,
I don't know why but this path I didn't try, and it works!Thanks
Hi @Alain Verleyen,
I don't know why but this path I didn't try, and it works!Thanks
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Hi folks,
Is possible to save a template in "\Files" path instead of "\Profiles\Templates"?
I'm trying
and a lot of variations, but nothing works.
After save that, I will check some detais inside my EA, so I will open it by FileOpen(), that works only in "Files" folder.
Thanks