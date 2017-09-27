indicator
hi, how do I change the width or colour of the moving average on MQL5 (MT4)? I already tried right clicking and properties it didn't work.
- Please fix this indicator or EA
- Change chart line width
- Metatrader 4 Android Candelstick Problem
1. Attach indicator(s) to the chart
2. Right mouse click on the chart - Indicators List (or Ctrl + I)
3. Moving Average - Edit,
and edit the Style (which is width or colour)
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