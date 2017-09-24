Before Purchase in Matket

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Hi all
I tested a EA in market, and showed below result.
Any suggest for other further testing before I really apply in the real account.
It seems really attractive for me.
Base on your professional experience, any common bugs if I apply this kind of EA in real account?