Before Purchase in Matket

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Hi all

I tested a EA in market, and showed below result.

Any suggest for other further testing before I really apply in the real account.

It seems really attractive for me.

Base on your professional experience, any common bugs if I apply this kind of EA in real account?

Back-test from 2010 to 2017

 

Why would you apply in the real account ?

Because of this graph ?

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