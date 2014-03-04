multiple EA's on a chart

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hello 

can i put several EA's on a chart ???

 thank's  

 
zartan:

hello 

can i put several EA's on a chart ???

 thank's  

No you can't.

Please don't abuse of smilies. It's counter productive.

 

 ok for smileys ......

but see the attached file : why a list of experts ?

 
zartan:

 ok for smileys ......

but see the attached file : why a list of experts ?

Because you can have a lot of experts in a lot of charts. But only 1 by chart.
 
ok thank's    <--- smiley
 
zartan:
ok thank's    <--- smiley
  <--- tongue
 

nice 

vive la belgique  !

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