multiple EA's on a chart
zartan:
hello
can i put several EA's on a chart ???
thank's
No you can't.
Please don't abuse of smilies. It's counter productive.
ok for smileys ......
but see the attached file : why a list of experts ?
Files:
zartan:Because you can have a lot of experts in a lot of charts. But only 1 by chart.
ok for smileys ......
but see the attached file : why a list of experts ?
ok thank's <--- smiley
zartan:<--- tongue
ok thank's <--- smiley
ok thank's <--- smiley
nice
vive la belgique !
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hello
can i put several EA's on a chart ???
thank's