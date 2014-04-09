MQL Class Hierarchy

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Hello,

MQL5 is sometimes a little bit challenging and very exciting!

I have written down the class hierarchy of MQL5 so far as I could do it.

For me this is a great help and support for programming efforts.

MQL5 Class Hierarchy


Free Floating: the classes CCanvas, CPoint and CRect



May be a help for somebody!

Bobcat

 
Bobcat:

Hello,

MQL5 is sometimes a little bit challenging and very exciting!

I have written down the class hierarchy of MQL5 so far as I could do it.

For me this is a great help and support for programming efforts.


Free Floating: the classes CCanvas, CPoint and CRect


Interesting, thank you.
[Deleted]  
Thanks, I can really use.
 
Thanks!
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