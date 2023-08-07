Learning the code syntax
Easiest and fastest way:
- mark the ?
- press F1
- start reading!
cant find anything in that way...
- florenceale: what does it mean this expression?...I'm confused with ? : etc.
Ternary Operator ?: - Operators - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
- florenceale: cant find anything in that way...Why not?
yes thanks i had found it but by google. It means either or.
florenceale: Hello what does it mean this expression?...I'm confused with ? : etc.
// Concise version double price = (type == OP_SELL) ? Ask : Bid; // Verbose version double price; if (type == OP_SELL) price = Ask; else price = Bid; // Yet another version double price = Bid; if (type == OP_SELL) price = Ask;
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Hello what does it mean this expression?...I'm confused with ? : etc.