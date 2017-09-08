Problem For Backtest EA
lingza4111: I bought the EA and backtest It has some problem. Plz tell me how to fix it. Thankyou
The information you provide is not sufficient for us to be able to offer advice. We would require much more information to offer any guess as to what the problem may be.
In fact, it might just be that your account balance is too small or that you are using a lot size that is too big. All we can do is guess!
However, since you say you "bought" it, why are you not contacting the author for support?
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I bought the EA and backtest It has some problem
Plz tell me how to fix it
Thankyou