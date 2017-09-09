NEED HELP! to recognize this indicator
I think is this one https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10851
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator
- votes: 25
- 2013.05.29
- Rajandran R
- www.mql5.com
This is a new implementation of the SuperTrend indicator for MetaTrader 4. The SuperTrend indicator is an application of the concept of MAE (maximum adverse excursion), which was introduced by John Sweeney in the mid-nineties.
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Can someone help me to find out what is this indicator? It looks like some type of Super Trend.