help me! Which indicators on the chart?

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Hey guys,

Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?

Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?

my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com

Thank you!


Happy trading!

Files:
gbpjpy24-4.png  46 kb
 
aphong: , but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?
It's a variation of Center of Gravity. They are repainting indicators, only look good afterwards.
 
whroeder1:
It's a variation of Center of Gravity. They are repainting indicators, only look good afterwards.

Thanks bro!

:)

 
aphong:

Hey guys,

Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?

Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?

my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com

Thank you!


Happy trading!


Hi,

It is regression channel with polynomial degree= 3 .

This indicator recalculates at each bar .

But you can test:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749

Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree, Indicator & EA
Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree, Indicator & EA
  • votes: 23
  • 2014.08.27
  • graziani
  • www.mql5.com
This is a fast adaptation of old source to MetaTrader 4 b600 environment.
 
aphong:

Hey guys,

Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?

Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?

my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com

Thank you!


Happy trading!


Hi,


I am Sorry but it's very wrong start for you, you will keep losing money with this indicators, Please learn how to backtest an indicator to understand how much it's bad:


1- run any EA or indicator test.

2- apply your template to the virtual chart and see how the market works with your indicators.


please start to learn and leave this fake indicators.

one of the good schools https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex


Regards

Learn Forex Trading at School of Pipsology - BabyPips.com
  • www.babypips.com
Take your technical analysis and chart reading skills to another level by learning Elliott Wave Theory and harmonic price patterns. Start Course High School Dig deeper into more technical analysis concepts like trading divergences, breakouts and using multiple time frames on your charts. Start Course Undergraduate - Freshman Learn how to...
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