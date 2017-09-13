help me! Which indicators on the chart?
It's a variation of Center of Gravity. They are repainting indicators, only look good afterwards.
Thanks bro!
:)
Hey guys,
Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?
Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?
my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com
Thank you!
Happy trading!
Hi,
It is regression channel with polynomial degree= 3 .
This indicator recalculates at each bar .
But you can test:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749
- votes: 23
- 2014.08.27
- graziani
- www.mql5.com
Hey guys,
Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?
Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?
my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com
Thank you!
Happy trading!
Hi,
I am Sorry but it's very wrong start for you, you will keep losing money with this indicators, Please learn how to backtest an indicator to understand how much it's bad:
1- run any EA or indicator test.
2- apply your template to the virtual chart and see how the market works with your indicators.
please start to learn and leave this fake indicators.
one of the good schools https://www.babypips.com/learn/forex
Regards
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Hey guys,
Im a novice trader trying to learn FX ! I just found some indicators on a snapshot & have no idea about it, but I think it looks good for levels! Is it right?
Could anyone help me! What kinds of indicators on the chart? especially, the one looks like curved colored channels with some types of arrow & mark! Do you guys have it? ok to give me, please?
my email: phong.2012@yahoo.com
Thank you!
Happy trading!