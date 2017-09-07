Buy and Sell Volumes
Reza nasimi:These informers are collected through subscribers of the provider, subscribers share their trades with provider by a script or inverstor password and provider shows total volume among all subscribers.
Hi
Hi
I need volume of shorts and longs separatly , like this :
how can I get this in MQL ??
You may use their API within your code if they have such feature by using WebRequest or Windows DLLs. They usually have these informers as web widgets to be embedded on other websites.
Thank you very much Mohamad 👌👌
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Hi
I need volume of shorts and longs separatly , like this :
how can I get this in MQL ??