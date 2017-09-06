Indicator. It's two days I try, working on the chart.
dacd71: I would like this indicator to insert the object (arrow 158) on the graph. I would like the object to be repeated until it changes the arrow signal (signal inversion). I've tried them all, I decided to ask for help, if you can get it.Currently only one object is inserted in the chart, I would like it to repeat each candle.
To simplify things for you, it will probably be best and easiest for you to open a job request in the Freelance section of this site.
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I would like this indicator to insert the object (arrow 158) on the graph. I would like the object to be repeated until it changes the arrow signal (signal inversion). I've tried them all, I decided to ask for help, if you can get it.Currently only one object is inserted in the chart,
I would like it to repeat each candle.
Thank you, if possible.