Error 138
Erhoz:
Hello everyone, I'm new to mql programming, and I'm also using google translator, so sorry for any error,
I'm having a very serious problem with my code, I'm trying to open a pending order using EA, but it always gives that error 138 ,
there is the code treble with problems for you to see:
You must learn to read documentation and use the search when you have a problem:
138
ERR_REQUOTE
Requote
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Runtime Errors - Codes of Errors and Warnings - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Erhoz:A sell must use BID price to open.
Erhoz:
By the way. The code you show, is for a Market Order not a Pending order!
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Hello everyone, I'm new to mql programming, and I'm also using google translator, so sorry for any error, I'm having a very serious problem with my code, I'm trying to open a pending order using EA, but it always gives that error 138 , there is the code treble with problems for you to see: