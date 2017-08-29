Change the Input field size
Put the cursor over the header separator
What I am looking for is to keep the header seperator in the shifted position. Now it goes back to its orriginal position.
Frans:Not possible. Except maybe with WinAPI calls.
What I am looking for is to keep the header seperator in the shifted position. Now it goes back to its orriginal position.
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is it possible to change the Value side of the input field?
See picture.