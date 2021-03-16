Strategy tester - page 2
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Why is that ?
I attached a template, apply it to an EURUSD, H1 chart. Can you see the results of my backtest ?
I am talking about a backtest from 2010 - 2017.......I saved a template as you told me but the trades on the charts were gone when I opened them later....
I am talking about a backtest from 2010 - 2017.......I saved a template as you told me but the trades on the charts were gone when I opened them later....
You made something wrong. It should work. If you want, send me such template, I will check.
I don't know why but now it works......
I don't know why but now it works......