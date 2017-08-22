Why a trade can be closed outside the candle bar in Strategy tester??
luckyvictor:
Hi all
I am testing my strategy, and for some reason, some trades can be closed outside the bars!
How can this happen? and can this be fixed please?
Sell trades are closed at the Ask price.
Laszlo Tormasi:
Sell trades are closed at the Ask price.
Sell trades are closed at the Ask price.
They are buy and I use Bid price to close them, but the price is not there, how can it be closed?
and it is miles away from the candle, surly the spread is not that much
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
- Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
- Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
whroeder1:
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid.
- Your buy order's TP/SL are triggered when the Bid reaches it. Not the Ask.
- Your sell order's TP/SL will be triggered when the Ask reaches it. To trigger at a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
- The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools -> Options {control-O} -> charts -> Show ask line.)
I haven turned it on, but nothing extra is shown.
I dont believe is the spread, because the distance is way too big, I am testing on spread of 16 on Germany 30 (DAX), but the close price can be 12463.3 on the top of a bar which is high is 12417.1, a difference of 462!
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Hi all
I am testing my strategy, and for some reason, some trades can be closed outside the bars!
How can this happen? and can this be fixed please?