ForexTrend_v22

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Hello,
I need some help please!
I want to put indicator ForexTrend_v22 in EA.
I put:  double FxTrend = iCustom(NULL, 0, "ForexTrend_v22", 0, 7, 50.6, 300, 0);

What mql4 cod I need to for open buy when it blue and sell when it red?

Thank you very much.

Files:
Files:
ForexTrend_v22.mq4  4 kb
 

As I see from inside the code - this was SilverTrend modified by Kalenzo.

 

SilverTrend on the way of histogram (in separate window):


I just found EA here - SilverTrend v3 - expert for MetaTrader 4
I do not think this EA is fully related to this indicator ... but anyway  ...

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