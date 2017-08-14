ForexTrend_v22
As I see from inside the code - this was SilverTrend modified by Kalenzo.
SilverTrend on the way of histogram (in separate window):
I just found EA here - SilverTrend v3 - expert for MetaTrader 4
I do not think this EA is fully related to this indicator ... but anyway ...
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Hello,
I need some help please!
I want to put indicator ForexTrend_v22 in EA.
I put: double FxTrend = iCustom(NULL, 0, "ForexTrend_v22", 0, 7, 50.6, 300, 0);
What mql4 cod I need to for open buy when it blue and sell when it red?
Thank you very much.