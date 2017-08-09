IRSI returns the wrong value
Hey guys,
i hope you can help me.
the code is
it returns the wrong RSI values
Thanks in advance guys,
Happy Coding. ;)
Use same price and then you shall have same values
PS: that is CCI - not RSI
Use same price and then you shall have same values
PS: that is CCI - not RSI
thanks for your reply :) yeah it's CCI, my mistake.
please let me know what you mean by using the same price?
are you referring to the PRICE_CLOSE part?
Thanks again.
thanks for your reply :) yeah it's CCI, my mistake.
please let me know what you mean by using the same price?
are you referring to the PRICE_CLOSE part?
Thanks again.
Yes
And when you set that same price in the cci that you attached to to chart, the values are going to be exactly the same
Yes
And when you set that same price in the cci that you attached to to chart, the values are going to be exactly the same
Thanks brother, it worked!!
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Hey guys,
i hope you can help me.
the code is
it returns the wrong RSI values
Thanks in advance guys,
Happy Coding. ;)