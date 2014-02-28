pb double order...
are you talking about this?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/16492
yes.
thank you, i'm going to read this topic..
do you know how disable asynchronous mode?
best regards
zartan:You can't and this is the problem. Synchronous mode is only partially synchronous. You have to deal with and use a workaround.
yes.
thank you, i'm going to read this topic..
do you know how disable asynchronous mode?
best regards
Can be this workaround some code in OnTradeTransaction, sleeping while the order is really confirmed (or failed)?
zartan:It's a possibility.
Can be this workaround some code in OnTradeTransaction, sleeping while the order is really confirmed (or failed)?
Can be this workaround some code in OnTradeTransaction, sleeping while the order is really confirmed (or failed)?
Are there other possibilities , please :-) .
zartan:Yes, some are explain in the above mentioned thread. There are more, allow your imagination to find them.
Are there other possibilities , please :-) .
Are there other possibilities , please :-) .
ok, thank you both :
ps :where can i find the smileys ?
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hello !
my EA seed several same orders (generated by onTick() ) although my first lines are :
i think it's a problem of waiting time on the queue server.
may i treat my first order in OntradeTransaction event?
an other solution ?
best regards.