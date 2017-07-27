Share signal in newsfeed?

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I already did this some weeks ago but i can't find the button for it again. How can i share my signal in my Newsfeed?
 

Share links (button) is here (on the right side of the page):



 

Yes i found this button, but there is no MQL5 in my list.

 

In this case - it may be something in the settings of your profile, for example: Settings - Privacy

Because I can share anything - one of my previous image here on this thread with sharing was from your signal so I can share your signal in my profile too :)

 

Thx for your help. This is strange because my settings are the same as yours :(

 
Daniela Bluemel:

Yes i found this button, but there is no MQL5 in my list.


Can you share the other signal (not yours)?
If yes so it may be limitation for the authors of the signals to share their signals ... but I do not think so .... the sharing works good here.

 
I understand the limitation: we can share once only.

For example, I can share any post or any signal to my profile but one time only, and the sharing to profile will be disappeared after this 'one time'. 
 

That's it! Thank you very much :)

 

You can see here - I made a sharing of your signal in my profile:


and the sharing-to-profile button was disappeared after that:


-------------

So, we can share one time only (to profile), and it is related to everything.

example, if I delete my previous (old) sharing (of your signal) from my profile so I can share it once again (with this/new/fresh date). 

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