There's no useful information on the news feed.

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Forex trading is amazingly interesting, plethora of ideas are there to be discussed. Interesting Charts that are to be shared. Trading strategies and goals etc. But what I often see is that people are only promoting their signals or products on their News Feed. I am disappointed by this trend and I reckon we need to change it. I Know it's very important for you to share your product ( and It's completely valid to do it once a while) but doing it repeatedly is quite frustrating.

 

I agree.

You can post the meaningful things here.

Any advertisement or junk will be removed.

This will be the new meaningful feed.

 
Shehbaz Nawaz:

Forex trading is amazingly interesting, plethora of ideas are there to be discussed. Interesting Charts that are to be shared. Trading strategies and goals etc. But what I often see is that people are only promoting their signals or products on their News Feed. I am disappointed by this trend and I reckon we need to change it. I Know it's very important for you to share your product ( and It's completely valid to do it once a while) but doing it repeatedly is quite frustrating.


Hi,

yes, you're right.

And we can uncheck it if we want to refuse them on News Feed :)


 
Yohana Parmi:

Hi,

yes, you're right.

And we can uncheck it if we want to refuse them on News Feed :)



that was really helpful. thanks

 
Shehbaz Nawaz:

that was really helpful. thanks


yes, but.. please don't refuse me on News Feed :D 

Thank you :))

 
Yohana Parmi:

yes, but.. please don't refuse me on News Feed :D 

Thank you :))


hahaha no I won't :))

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