There's no useful information on the news feed.
Forex trading is amazingly interesting, plethora of ideas are there to be discussed. Interesting Charts that are to be shared. Trading strategies and goals etc. But what I often see is that people are only promoting their signals or products on their News Feed. I am disappointed by this trend and I reckon we need to change it. I Know it's very important for you to share your product ( and It's completely valid to do it once a while) but doing it repeatedly is quite frustrating.
Hi,
yes, you're right.
And we can uncheck it if we want to refuse them on News Feed :)
Hi,
yes, you're right.
And we can uncheck it if we want to refuse them on News Feed :)
that was really helpful. thanks
yes, but.. please don't refuse me on News Feed :D
Thank you :))
hahaha no I won't :))
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Forex trading is amazingly interesting, plethora of ideas are there to be discussed. Interesting Charts that are to be shared. Trading strategies and goals etc. But what I often see is that people are only promoting their signals or products on their News Feed. I am disappointed by this trend and I reckon we need to change it. I Know it's very important for you to share your product ( and It's completely valid to do it once a while) but doing it repeatedly is quite frustrating.