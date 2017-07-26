WebRequest Address Failure
Francis Dogbe:
Hello,
Please i need help in getting my webrequest address connected. Anything i key in the web address inside the dialogue box it vanishes goes back to the default.
Thank you
You have to type the full address with http:// etc.
If you fill in the correct phrase like "http://www.forexfactory.com" and press Enter this entry will be saved.
But you have to be precise with "http://" or "https://"
Best regards
Daniel
Daniel Stein:
You have to type the full address with http:// etc.
If you fill in the correct phrase like "http://www.forexfactory.com" and press Enter this entry will be saved.
But you have to be precise with "http://" or "https://"
Best regards
Daniel
Thanks a lot Mr. Daniel it worked well.
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Hello,
Please i need help in getting my webrequest address connected. Anything i key in the web address inside the dialogue box it vanishes goes back to the default.
Thank you