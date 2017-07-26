WebRequest Address Failure

New comment
 

Hello,

Please i need help in getting my webrequest address connected. Anything i key in the web address inside the dialogue box it vanishes goes back to the default.

Thank you

 
Francis Dogbe:

Hello,

Please i need help in getting my webrequest address connected. Anything i key in the web address inside the dialogue box it vanishes goes back to the default.

Thank you


You have to type the full address with http:// etc.

If you fill in the correct phrase like "http://www.forexfactory.com" and press Enter this entry will be saved.

But you have to be precise with "http://" or "https://

Best regards

Daniel

 
Daniel Stein:

You have to type the full address with http:// etc.

If you fill in the correct phrase like "http://www.forexfactory.com" and press Enter this entry will be saved.

But you have to be precise with "http://" or "https://

Best regards

Daniel


Thanks a lot Mr. Daniel it worked well.

New comment