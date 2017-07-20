I NEED A RELATIVELY CHEAP VPS

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hello guys i have been searching for a cheap vps, when i say cheap, i mean way cheap like $10 monthly, is it possible?
 
Nkechi Sonia Kanu:
hello guys i have been searching for a cheap vps, when i say cheap, i mean way cheap like $10 monthly, is it possible?

The MQL5 MT integrated VPS starts from $7,92 per month for a yearly plan and I highly recommend it.

Right click on your account number in your MT's platform Navigator window and click on Register a Virtual Server.


 

Yes, lots of vps at an affordable price to facilitate your trading. Or as said above you can buy at Mql5 with cheap price and easy installation.

 
Ali irwan:

Yes, lots of vps at an affordable price to facilitate your trading. Or as said above you can buy at Mql5 with cheap price and easy installation.


please, can you tell me about such VPS apart from Mql5 own, thanks

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