Screenshot copyright notice has gone where?
I do not see any mention of copyright on the screenshot itself.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/7352777/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp
Chart EURUSD, M1, 2017.07.17 08:54 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
- www.mql5.com
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: M1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2017.07.17 08:54 UTC.
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Just right click on the chart and just select "Save As Picture".
However, there is no copy right display on the current shot that was taken in the past.
I think
So that means that you can not put the screenshots you have on the blog freely?