Screenshot copyright notice has gone where?

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[Deleted]  
It is easy to take a screenshot of the chart with MetaTrader 5.
Just right click on the chart and just select "Save As Picture".
Https://www.metatrader5.com/en/news/386  It is also written in this article.
However, there is no copy right display on the current shot that was taken in the past.
The letter of the top figure is written as "You can put it anywhere freely if there is a copyright indication at the bottom of the screen shot"
I think
So that means that you can not put the screenshots you have on the blog freely?
Share Screenshots of Charts via MQL5.com – It Is Really Convenient!
Share Screenshots of Charts via MQL5.com – It Is Really Convenient!
  • 2012.07.13
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metatrader5.com
Authorization on MQL5.com via third-party services, the new profile of the Community participants, the new «Attract Visitors» feature and the updated...
 

I do not see any mention of copyright on the screenshot itself.
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/7352777/eurusd-m1-metaquotes-software-corp


Chart EURUSD, M1, 2017.07.17 08:54 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
Chart EURUSD, M1, 2017.07.17 08:54 UTC, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
Symbol: EURUSD. Periodicity: M1. Broker: MetaQuotes Software Corp.. Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5. Trading Mode: Demo. Date: 2017.07.17 08:54 UTC.
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