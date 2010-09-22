Another problem with indicators buffers (variation)
Enabling doesn't change values of another buffer. It seems like this, but it doesn't. You can check it in Data Window.
What exactly are you trying to do in your indicator?
Have you read article MQL5: Create Your Own Indicator?
Thank you! You are right.
I didn't realize scaling make it look thay way :/ Shame
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#property copyright ""
#property link ""
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_color1 Silver
#property indicator_color2 Silver
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_width2 2
double MacdBuffer[];
double buf2[];
int handle;
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,MacdBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//SetIndexBuffer(1, buf2, INDICATOR_DATA);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, DRAW_LINE);
handle=iMA(NULL,0,26,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
return(0);
}
double x[];
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(buf2); i++) buf2[i] = 0.0;
int count = rates_total - prev_calculated;
int delta = ArraySize(MacdBuffer)-ArraySize(x);
for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(x); i++) MacdBuffer[i+delta] = x[i];
ArrayResize(x, rates_total);
double buf[1];
int t = BarsCalculated(handle);
for(int i = 0; i < count; i++) {
CopyBuffer(handle, 0, t-i-1, 1, buf);
MacdBuffer[i] = buf[0];
}
for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(x); i++) x[i] = MacdBuffer[i];
return(rates_total);
}
I don't know why, but uncommenting this line (without any other changes)
//SetIndexBuffer(1, buf2, INDICATOR_DATA);
Changes this
into this
It seems that the problem/bug https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/2092 isn't really solved, saving the array just fixes it by accident. Either mql5 is buggy and developers don't care (giving incorrent reply and ignoring afterwards), or I'm too stupid to understand it.
Why enabling one buffer as indicator changes the value of another? And how to fix this?