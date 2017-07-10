Fileopen ==> "1"
The handle if the file has the value 1 so thefile was opened correctly but as I see not closed - bad idea!!
What if you place the cursor above FileOpen and press F1 and start reading ..?
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I want to import data(EURGBP30) through the fileopen function instead of history center
.
The code below shows "1" outputs. Where is it wrong?