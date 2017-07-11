Phillip Futures becomes the first broker in Singapore to offer MetaTrader 5
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Phillip Futures, member of the PhillipCapital Group based in Singapore, is pleased to offer the MetaTrader 5 platform to their clients. This makes the futures and forex broker the first in Singapore to adopt the new-generation multi-asset trading platform.
The key feature of MetaTrader 5, other than its multi-asset capability, is the Expert Advisors (EA) programming that helps to analyze price charts and enables automatic trading. Other than utilizing EAs to trade forex, clients can apply the same EAs to other asset classes which the Singapore broker plans to introduce in the near future.
Phillip Futures explained that they have chosen this platform due to its popularity globally and ease of use. MetaTrader 5 boasts advanced technical analysis and algorithmic trading tools, offers possibilities to build and create complex trading strategies, and can work from any web browser or mobile device. Another important advantage of the platform is a large community support, where traders can exchange ideas and strategies.
Teyu Che Chern, Phillip Futures
"Our clients are getting more sophisticated, so they seek an all-encompassing trading system," explained Teyu Che Chern, Chief Executive Officer of Phillip Futures. "MetaTrader 5 is the answer to our clients’ need for a multi-functional trading platform that equips them with more innovative tools to trade forex."
"We are delighted that the partnership between the Singapore broker Phillip Futures and MetaQuotes Software is dynamically developing," commented Gaies Chreis, Chief Operating Officer of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "Responding to traders' needs, brokers around the globe actively switch to the MetaTrader 5 platform. Our presence has especially expanded in the Asian market. It is undoubtedly a rational choice, since the full-cycle MetaTrader 5 platform is the best solution for organizing a brokerage business in any financial market."