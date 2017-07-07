MT5 Why charting objects move their position ?

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I use MT5 and used MT4 earlier, why objects move their position after I release my mouse button ? For example, I draw a rectangle then I release my button but suddenly that rectangle re-positions itself to little different co-ordinates.

Check the images :

This is how I want it to be:



But after I release my mouse button, it becomes like this:



This is very annoying, it takes so many trials to perfectly position a object whether its a rectangle, arrow, eclipse, line or any other thing.

 
You have to enable "Precise Time Scale" option.
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press...
 

But its already enabled



 
Suleman Mehmood:

But its already enabled

Please read the documentation. Your Magnet sensitivity is 50, set it to 0.
 

Thank you its working now

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