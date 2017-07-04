innovative Strategie und Prototyp von Expert Advisor zur Weiterentwicklung unter Creative Commons
I developed a computer program for Metatrader4 and worked with specialists to create a prototype that implements the innovative strategy. The product is further developed as a Creative Commons right, whereby the current version is issued as an applicable programming code for 15.- to interested programmers. The programming value of the previous order amounted to 300.- which justifies my expense compensation for the delivery. This computer program was implemented by a specialized company. Programming value 300 euros and multi-year development from the idea to the application. The product is delivered by me, in the directly insertable programming code file and including setup for basic program also applicable to Apple. Product description: The CrashProfit digital product is a programming code that runs the Freesource program Metatrder4 for Windows or OSX. Such programs are developed to carry out automated trading on the exchange market. The product Crash-Profit relies on the vision that a large volume gives a direction on the market as an indicator. It provides an inovative strategy that is designed to facilitate action and give the user an intuitive sense of the market. It should be used with game money until enough exercise for the application has come about safely. Explanation of strategy: The program will open 2 equal positions which will reverse your win or loss. In the setting it is indicated before the period of use how big a market movement should be in which direction to close the losing position. e.g. 50 Rappen DOWN in 20 seconds. Thus, if this price rise or decline occurs in the specified period, the active program will close the losses of that counter position. In the second step, a re-entry is planned since the falling course will eventually rise again. e.g. 40 raps. Optionally, an additional position can be controlled which opens as soon as the reentry engages. If this additional counter position is running, the original cycle of the entry is blocked until the trailing stop which is now running has been terminated and which can be selected again separately in the setting. It is worked with already active positions since so the momentum can be used optimally. When you apply the program, you should note that the duration of the run should be monitored and individual settings for the various market situations are necessary daily. The program is to be understood as a tool to better understand the market and to facilitate the response. It takes practice to master the right deal with it safely. I wish you success.
Files:
SECURTY_Consulting_.cc_EA_Crashprofits.cc_Version_9._.cc_.mq4 28 kb
Bildschirmfoto_2016-06-30_um_09.59.43.png 230 kb
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