Why doesn't this have consistant output?
antiseptic:
This indicator is clearly not finished, but it should have an output that looks like one. I'm wondering why it doesn't? Sometimes it shows the correct output, but then sometimes it doesn't. If I right click > refresh, the indicator disappears from the indicator window.
Thanks.
Change this :
for(int i=rates_total; i>2 && !IsStopped(); i--) { rBuffer[i] = MathAbs(high[i]-high[i-2])-MathAbs(low[i]-low[i-2]); }
to this
for(int i=0; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { rBuffer[i] = (i>1) ? MathAbs(high[i]-high[i-2])-MathAbs(low[i]-low[i-2]) : EMPTY_VALUE; }Or optimize it to calculate only the changed bars
OIC, it couldn't calculate bars that didn't exist.
Thanks again.
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This indicator is clearly not finished, but it should have an output that looks like one. I'm wondering why it doesn't? Sometimes it shows the correct output, but then sometimes it doesn't. If I right click > refresh, the indicator disappears from the indicator window.
Thanks.