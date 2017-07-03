Do I have a good enough manual trading strategy ?

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I modified an indicator called MMR Highs and Lows because I wanted to show support and resistance.

Problem is I think its more of a manual trading system. Could I get some feedback?

EYE CANDY

Basically the period average of the prices create support and resistance in a set of high and low values that I have derived from the movement in the previous day which provides the current days data that is actually modified again with the current day's movement.

This is how the trading strategy works,

  • There are three arrows that take account of the prices for high low and average over a period of bars.
  • The arrows indicate buy and sell by there being three in the same direction and thus of the same color.
  • There are x's placed on areas where there is closing of trades.
  • The support and resistance of the zone where to buy and sell and the support and resistance line.
  • There are times where there is no signal and the arrows will be silver.

THnkas.

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Files:
MMR_HighLowLines_Mod.mq4  24 kb
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