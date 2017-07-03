Do I have a good enough manual trading strategy ?
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I modified an indicator called MMR Highs and Lows because I wanted to show support and resistance.
Problem is I think its more of a manual trading system. Could I get some feedback?
Basically the period average of the prices create support and resistance in a set of high and low values that I have derived from the movement in the previous day which provides the current days data that is actually modified again with the current day's movement.
This is how the trading strategy works,
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