Renko-Chart + Moving Average (MT5)
hausmannjack: How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart.
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Hello,
i want to program an expert advisor which base on a two in one indicator. The moving average should base on a renko-chart. So that you can understand what i mean, here a picture:
How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart. Would be grateful for an answer
With best regard
JH
JH,
MT5 doesn't support offline charts, so you have to do your calculations off the bar data from the indicator window data.
Show us what code you've tried and perhaps we can assist you.
- Jack
It's not a code. I have taken the moving average and put it by drag and drop into the renko chart. After that i selected on "Apply to" "Previous Indicator's Data".
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Hello,
i want to program an expert advisor which base on a two in one indicator. The moving average should base on a renko-chart. So that you can understand what i mean, here a picture:
How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart. Would be grateful for an answer
With best regard
JH