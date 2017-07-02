Renko-Chart + Moving Average (MT5)

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Hello,

i want to program an expert advisor which base on a two in one indicator. The moving average should base on a renko-chart. So that you can understand what i mean, here a picture:

How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart. Would be grateful for an answer

With best regard

JH


            


              

                
              

          

            

          

        


      


  

    


  


        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          


hausmannjack: How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart.



  1. Off line chart + MA

  2. Sub-window indicator + MA

  3. Custom window indicator creating an internal Renko line + MA off that line.

none are simple


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
hausmannjack:
 
Hello,
i want to program an expert advisor which base on a two in one indicator. The moving average should base on a renko-chart. So that you can understand what i mean, here a picture:
How can i write the code in MQl5 so that the moving average base on the renko-chart and not on the price chart. Would be grateful for an answer
With best regard
JH

JH,
MT5 doesn't support offline charts, so you have to do your calculations off the bar data from the indicator window data.
Show us what code you've tried and perhaps we can assist you.
- Jack

	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
It's not a code. I have taken the moving average and put it by drag and drop into the renko chart. After that i selected on "Apply to" "Previous Indicator's Data".

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
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