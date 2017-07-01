How to get my own MT4
Contact metaquotes
https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/contacts
They can help you. They are the developers of the Metatrader platform.
Contacts
- www.metaquotes.net
If you want to purchase a license for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, please contact any of MetaQuotes Software Corp. representative offices.
If you only want to replace the logo, it's very easy.
Only you have to do is simply delete "terminal.ico" and save your favorite icon file with the same name.
Naguisa Unada:
If you only want to replace the logo, it's very easy.
Only you have to do is simply delete "terminal.ico" and save your favorite icon file with the same name.
Thanks Naguisa,
It's done. Thanks again for your support.
Santosh
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see that every broker has their own logo on their mt4 platform. Many data providers also use their own logo. I want to know how do I get to use this logo If I am data provider. Please see the images below.
Thanks,
Santosh More