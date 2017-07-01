How to get my own MT4

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I see that every broker has their own logo on their mt4 platform. Many data providers also use their own logo. I want to know how do I get to use this logo If I am data provider. Please see the images below.

Thanks,

Santosh More


MT$

Files:
mt.jpg  15 kb
 

Contact metaquotes

https://www.metaquotes.net/en/company/contacts

They can help you. They are the developers of the Metatrader platform.

Contacts
Contacts
  • www.metaquotes.net
If you want to purchase a license for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, please contact any of MetaQuotes Software Corp. representative offices.
 

If you only want to replace the logo, it's very easy.

Only you have to do is simply delete "terminal.ico" and save your favorite icon file with the same name.

 
Naguisa Unada:

If you only want to replace the logo, it's very easy.

Only you have to do is simply delete "terminal.ico" and save your favorite icon file with the same name.


Thanks Naguisa,

It's done. Thanks again for your support.

Santosh

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