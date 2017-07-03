How set a pop-up alert for dots.
simatrade:
My name is Sima and I'm new in this community!
I uploaded it for anyone who want to try it and I hope someone will help me with the alert pop-up.
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Hello !
My name is Sima and I'm new in this community!
I use <deleted> and I want to set an pop-up alert every time when a yellow dot appear in chart, like in this video .
Can anyone help me with this, please?
I uploaded it for anyone who want to try it and I hope someone will help me with the alert pop-up.
Thank you !
<Link deleted by Moderator - Please do not advertise on this forum- you may be banned>
Regression (channel) analysis repaints
Useless to add alerts to it
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Hello !
My name is Sima and I'm new in this community!
I use <deleted> and I want to set an pop-up alert every time when a yellow dot appear in chart, like in this video .
Can anyone help me with this, please?
I uploaded it for anyone who want to try it and I hope someone will help me with the alert pop-up.
Thank you !
<Link deleted by Moderator - Please do not advertise on this forum- you may be banned>