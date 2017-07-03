How set a pop-up alert for dots.

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 Hello ! 

 My name is Sima and I'm new in this community! 
 I use <deleted> and I want to set an pop-up alert every time when a yellow dot appear in chart, like in this video .

 Can anyone help me with this, please?


 Yellow dots

 

 I uploaded it for anyone who want to try it and I hope someone will help me with the alert pop-up.

 Thank you !

<Link deleted by Moderator - Please do not advertise on this forum- you may be banned>

 
simatrade:

 Hello ! 

 My name is Sima and I'm new in this community! 
 I use <deleted> and I want to set an pop-up alert every time when a yellow dot appear in chart, like in this video .

 Can anyone help me with this, please?


 

 

 I uploaded it for anyone who want to try it and I hope someone will help me with the alert pop-up.

 Thank you !

<Link deleted by Moderator - Please do not advertise on this forum- you may be banned>

Regression (channel) analysis repaints

Useless to add alerts to it

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