ATC 2010 Fan Art

New comment
 

Having some spare time our designers decided to show how they see the overall picture of the Championship. An element of entertainment has been added to the serious subject using some stereotypes of our mass culture. Watch and enjoy!



[Deleted]  



 
Nice! Give us more, more...
 
bulat-latypov:



Haha, is it stringo on the last poster? Looks quite similar... :)
 
Enigma71fx:
Haha, is it stringo on the last poster? Looks quite similar... :)

Yes, its him.

And here is another poster. This one is about one Participant of previous and current ATCs.  The russian header is "Did you call for uncle Kolya?". Enjoy:)

New comment