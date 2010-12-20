ATC 2010 Fan Art
Nice! Give us more, more...
bulat-latypov:Haha, is it stringo on the last poster? Looks quite similar... :)
Enigma71fx:
Haha, is it stringo on the last poster? Looks quite similar... :)
Haha, is it stringo on the last poster? Looks quite similar... :)
Yes, its him.
And here is another poster. This one is about one Participant of previous and current ATCs. The russian header is "Did you call for uncle Kolya?". Enjoy:)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Having some spare time our designers decided to show how they see the overall picture of the Championship. An element of entertainment has been added to the serious subject using some stereotypes of our mass culture. Watch and enjoy!