how to draw multiple graphs in single graph

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How to draw this type of graph in mt4 with montly , daily and weekly graph on one graph as shown in figure.

can some1 explain this


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  1. Don't double post
  2. It's not one graph, it's three. Click on the video

    Arrange the three TFs, one pair, save as a profile. Change pairs, save as another.

  3. "can some1 explain" Write proper English. Please don't write ur - it's "you are" or "your" - MQL4 forum
 
Abdul Salam:

How to draw this type of graph in mt4 with montly , daily and weekly graph on one graph as shown in figure.

can some1 explain this



it is single graph and its possible i study a trader video and i can give you a reference with prof and its in youtube

https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA?t=1317 

https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA at 11:57

 

Ask him or her (he sure sounds like a him but ok) in stead of opening 3 separate topics about it.

It can be done in several ways.

 
Abdul Salam:

it is single graph and its possible i study a trader video and i can give you a reference with prof and its in youtube

https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA?t=1317 

https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA at 11:57

These are just pictures, not real charts. It's not doable with MT4.
 
Alain Verleyen:
These are just pictures, not real charts. It's not doable with MT4.

ok you mean this type of graph is not possible in MT4?

thanks i understand now

that was the answer which i was looking for . . . . . . .. 

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