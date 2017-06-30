how to draw multiple graphs in single graph
- Don't double post
- It's not one graph, it's three. Click on the video
Arrange the three TFs, one pair, save as a profile. Change pairs, save as another.
- "can some1 explain" Write proper English. Please don't write ur - it's "you are" or "your" - MQL4 forum
How to draw this type of graph in mt4 with montly , daily and weekly graph on one graph as shown in figure.
can some1 explain this
it is single graph and its possible i study a trader video and i can give you a reference with prof and its in youtube
https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA?t=1317
https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA at 11:57
Ask him or her (he sure sounds like a him but ok) in stead of opening 3 separate topics about it.
It can be done in several ways.
it is single graph and its possible i study a trader video and i can give you a reference with prof and its in youtube
https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA?t=1317
https://youtu.be/-DuH9-ozaRA at 11:57
These are just pictures, not real charts. It's not doable with MT4.
ok you mean this type of graph is not possible in MT4?
thanks i understand now
that was the answer which i was looking for . . . . . . ..
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How to draw this type of graph in mt4 with montly , daily and weekly graph on one graph as shown in figure.
can some1 explain this