Too many orders
cape1354: order is placed in more than four units per minute. How do I put the conditions at "If"
if((UpTrend != EMPTY_VALUE) &&(Buy != EMPTY_VALUE ) )
|You are checking for a condition.
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When the arrow comes out, the order is placed in order to place an order with the red line at the beginning of the red line, and the order is placed in more than four units per minute.
How do I put the conditions at "If"