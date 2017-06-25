Why the downloaded historical datas are not compltet?
It is related to the broker.
Here is the warning I got as I download the historical data. It seems they are not from my broker.
And one can see from the historical data source. They are from "MetaQuotes Software Corp". I wonder if the other also have such a problem?
And I want to write email to MetaQuotes Software Corp. But I couldn't find their contact email.
Here is the warning I got as I download the historical data. It seems they are not from my broker.
And one can see from the historical data source. They are from "MetaQuotes Software Corp". I wonder if the other also have such a problem?
And I want to write email to MetaQuotes Software Corp. But I couldn't find their contact email.
Metatrader 4?
It is from MetaQuotes, and the data is fine:
To load the data from MetaQuotes - you should be connected to MetaQuotes demo account:
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Are you connected with some broker? So, you are downloading the data of this broker.
Because every broker is having its own data.
- Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
- Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 forum
Thanks for the reply of your both above.
Does this mean that when I do real trade, there could be data gaps? If this could happen, that's quite danger, right?
If you don't have any/partial history, here's how you can get all available from your broker via MT4.
- Most brokers only have 32 or 65K bars of history per timeframe. That's 45 days of M1, 2.5 years on M15, etc.
- Quickly DL all available history from your broker: Problem loading historical data - MQL4 forum
The link you paste helps me solving this problem. Many thanks.
Tool > Options > Charts tab > change 'Max bars in history' and 'Max bars in chart' to 9999999999 > OK > Restart MT4.
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Hi,
I want to do a back testing and before I do this I download first the historical datas of USD/EUR of 15min. But as I run the back testing I got error that "...TestGenerator: no history data 'EURUSD15' from 2017.06.01 to 2017.06.08".
In fact, as I open the downloaded historical data sheet, the historical datas from 2017.06.01 to 2017.06.08 are really not there. But strangely the datas before 2017.0527 and after 2017.08.18 are there. Why?