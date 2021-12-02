Adding Arrows to Indicator
Since the original program is too bad, you should fix this first.
However, ignoring that, I fixed it to display arrows.
You can not display both charts and arrows in this way.
You have to use objects to do that.
Files:
UnadaJapon:
You have to use objects to do that.
Since the original program is too bad, you should fix this first.
However, ignoring that, I fixed it to display arrows.
You can not display both charts and arrows in this way.
You have to use objects to do that.
Thank you Unada, works great.
A very good NRP indicator. Please add an alert arrow on the chart, phone and email when the bar closes. Thank you in advance!
Files:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
I am trying to add Up and Down non repainting arrows at the points shown by the red lines in the screenshot above to the FX_Sniper's_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger indicator but I am failing to do this correctly. My efforts at coding only add arrows on the new candle formed.
Basically i am trying to add non repainting arrows in the main chart everytime the red and white arrows cross without the need to have a separate window showing the two lines. Can somebody please help with where I am going wrong. I am very new at mlq4 coding and am struggling