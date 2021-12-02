Adding Arrows to Indicator

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Points where arrows should appear

Hi 

I am trying to add Up and Down non repainting arrows at the points shown by the red lines in the screenshot above to the FX_Sniper's_Ergodic_CCI_Trigger indicator but I am failing to do this correctly. My efforts at coding only add arrows on the new candle formed.

Basically i am trying to add non repainting arrows in the main chart everytime the red and white arrows cross without the need to have a separate window showing the two lines. Can somebody please help with where I am going wrong. I am very new at mlq4 coding and am struggling

 

Since the original program is too bad, you should fix this first.

However, ignoring that, I fixed it to display arrows.

You can not display both charts and arrows in this way.

You have to use objects to do that.

 
UnadaJapon:

Since the original program is too bad, you should fix this first.

However, ignoring that, I fixed it to display arrows.

You can not display both charts and arrows in this way.

You have to use objects to do that.


Thank you Unada, works great.

 

A very good NRP indicator. Please add an alert arrow on the chart, phone and email when the bar closes. Thank you in advance!

Files:
xSuperTrend_Tape_MTF.mq4  8 kb
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