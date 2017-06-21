How do I sign up for data?
Every broker is having their own set of symbols.
You can open demo accounts with many of them to see the symbols required:
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As the people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
- www.metatrader5.com
Now, I have a broker that only lets me view stocks, but I want USDX and forex for analysis purposes. Does my broker need to open access to those symbols? Or can I sign up for a separate service?
Is it possible to use a local MySQL database?
I have Metatrader 5, w/ Win10
Thanks.
As an alternative you could make use of some indicator as this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/242
- votes: 22
- 2010.12.24
- Konstantin Gruzdev
- www.mql5.com
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Now, I have a broker that only lets me view stocks, but I want USDX and forex for analysis purposes. Does my broker need to open access to those symbols? Or can I sign up for a separate service?
Is it possible to use a local MySQL database?
I have Metatrader 5, w/ Win10
Thanks.