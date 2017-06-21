How do I sign up for data?

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Now, I have a broker that only lets me view stocks, but I want USDX and forex for analysis purposes.  Does my broker need to open access to those symbols? Or can I sign up for a separate service?

Is it possible to use a local MySQL database?

I have Metatrader 5, w/ Win10

Thanks.

 

Every broker is having their own set of symbols.
You can open demo accounts with many of them to see the symbols required:



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As the people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 
antiseptic:

Now, I have a broker that only lets me view stocks, but I want USDX and forex for analysis purposes.  Does my broker need to open access to those symbols? Or can I sign up for a separate service?

Is it possible to use a local MySQL database?

I have Metatrader 5, w/ Win10

Thanks.


As an alternative you could make use of some indicator as this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/242

iUSDx (USD index) Multicurrency Indicator
iUSDx (USD index) Multicurrency Indicator
  • votes: 22
  • 2010.12.24
  • Konstantin Gruzdev
  • www.mql5.com
The iUSDx indicator uses the "MCM Control Panel" for multicurrency mode. It calculates the USD index.
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