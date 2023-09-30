how to disable auto trade arrow marks in mt5

New comment
 

Whenever I open and close a trade , some arrow marks are coming ,if i place my curser on it its showing auto trade some thing ...i didnt installed any EA in my mt5 .. how to disable those arrow marks ? 

Files:
u.png  23 kb
 
traderrajesh0:

Whenever I open and close a trade , some arrow marks are coming ,if i place my curser on it its showing auto trade some thing ...i didnt installed any EA in my mt5 .. how to disable those arrow marks ? 

I have the same problem with  these persistent arrows. Autotrade residuals, they are still there after deleting them and reopening the same symbol chart... Over and over again.

Anyone, please?

 
rezalomalo #:

I have the same problem with  these persistent arrows. Autotrade residuals, they are still there after deleting them and reopening the same symbol chart... Over and over again.

Anyone, please?

OK, just found a solution:

In MT5:

- go to Options (Ctrl+O)

- Charts tab

- uncheck "Show trade history"


That does the trick, just reopen a chart.
 
Another solution is  Right click on chat > select objects list > list all (to display all the objects) > keep pressing delete. This will delete all the objects in chart..
 
How can i remove the arrow signal from my chart? 
Note : i use MT5 app for my Android device
[Deleted]  
@farhan ali #How can i remove the arrow signal from my chart? Note : i use MT5 app for my Android device

I don't have Android, only an iPhone, but according to the documentation ...

Chart settings - Charts - MetaTrader 5 for Android - MetaTrader 5 Android Help
  • Trade History – show/hide on the chart entries and exits for the appropriate instrument. Deals are marked on charts with icons Buy Setup(a Buy deal) and Sell Setup(a Sell deal). In trading it is important to evaluate the correctness of market entry and exit moments. This can be conveniently done through the graphical representation of executed deals on the symbol's price chart.
 
farhan ali #:
How can i remove the arrow signal from my chart? 

Open a chart (any chart) and touch it. A circle with several icons will appear. Touch the settings icon (as in the picture) and unclick "Trade history". Arrows should disappear.


 
Priyesh Ponthekkan Paul #:
Another solution is  Right click on chat > select objects list > list all (to display all the objects) > keep pressing delete. This will delete all the objects in chart..

...including all indicator objects and other graphical elements. So this is by far the worst solution of all!


traderrajesh0:

Whenever I open and close a trade , some arrow marks are coming ,if i place my curser on it its showing auto trade some thing ...i didnt installed any EA in my mt5 .. how to disable those arrow marks ? 


Do a right-click on your chart and click on "Trade History" will display or hide these arrows and the lines between Entry and Exit of your trade.

trade_history

New comment