Non-traded my EA :(

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Sample imageHi friends
I gathered the following EA from other codes. But he is not trading. What could be the reason. Can you help me.

Thank you

extern int stoploss     = 150;
extern int takeprofit   = 500;
extern int slippage     = 10;

extern int Magic = 4166;

extern double Lot = 0.01;

void OnTick()
{
   for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
      if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
         if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && Magic==OrderMagicNumber()) return;
   double mts  = iCustom(NULL,0,"Market/MA TREND SG",False,True,False,5,30,500,0); //MA Trend SG
   double ma30 = iMA(NULL,0,30,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); //SMA:Basit, EMA:Exponential, SMMA:Smoothed, LWMA:Linear Weighted
   double ma50 = iMA(NULL,0,50,0,MODE_SMMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); //SMA:Basit, EMA:Exponential, SMMA:Smoothed, LWMA:Linear Weighted
   double SL=0,TP=0;
  
   if (mts > ma30 && mts < ma50)
   {
      if (takeprofit!=0) TP  = NormalizeDouble(Ask + takeprofit*Point,Digits);
      if (stoploss!=0)   SL  = NormalizeDouble(Ask - stoploss*  Point,Digits);     
      
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY, Lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
   }
  
   if (mts < ma30 && mts > ma50)
   {
      if (takeprofit!=0) TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits);
      if (stoploss!=0)   SL = NormalizeDouble(Bid + stoploss*  Point,Digits);            
      
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
   }
}


  
if (mts < ma30 && mts > ma30)

because mts cannot be smaller than ma30 and bigger than ma30 at the same time.

 
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Meng Yin Teoh:

because mts cannot be smaller than ma30 and bigger than ma30 at the same time.


Super attention :)
Thank you
He has been out of sight a couple of times when the condition has changed.

Corrected. But he did not take action.

 if (mts < ma30 && mts > ma50)

 
Nuri Doğanay: But he did not take action
Print out your variables, and find out why.
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