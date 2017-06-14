Non-traded my EA :(
if (mts < ma30 && mts > ma30)
because mts cannot be smaller than ma30 and bigger than ma30 at the same time.
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Meng Yin Teoh:
because mts cannot be smaller than ma30 and bigger than ma30 at the same time.
Super attention :)
Thank you
He has been out of sight a couple of times when the condition has changed.
Corrected. But he did not take action.
if (mts < ma30 && mts > ma50)
Nuri Doğanay: But he did not take action
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