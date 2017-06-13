Order openings at wrong points
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey guys,
I coded an indicator that creates Support/Resistance lines. Now I've tried to create an EA which opens orders directly when market price touches a Support/Resistance lines. For some reason the orders are not being placed directly at the lines. Can somebody help me, please?
Here's my code