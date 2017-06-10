Get the low of a certain period
gabriel.lucas.9:
Hi guys, i'm new in programming and mql5, i also have english as a second language so i apologize if i write something wrong.
I want to get the high of a period that starts when the close of the previous candle is above an ma and ends when it is below it. The opposite for the low.
For example:
I'd like to get the low of the period that starts at the first red circle and ends at the second one, which would be around that red line. Later i will determine determine a minimum difference between the previous close and the ma to consider. Can someone give me an idea of how to get these highs and lows ?
Thank you!
And ArrayMaximum(), ArrayMinimum().
Please read the documentation.
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Hi guys, i'm new in programming and mql5, i also have english as a second language so i apologize if i write something wrong.
I want to get the high of a period that starts when the close of the previous candle is above an ma and ends when it is below it. The opposite for the low.
For example:
I'd like to get the low of the period that starts at the first red circle and ends at the second one, which would be around that red line. Later i will determine determine a minimum difference between the previous close and the ma to consider. Can someone give me an idea of how to get these highs and lows ?
Thank you!