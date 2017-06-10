CCI indicator in MQL4 expert advisor
Both limit are related ONLY to the indicator window. They have NO effect on the calculated results. they can be greater than e.g. 100 but than this value cannot be displayed in that window.
If you want to limit the values of the CCI in an ea use limCCI = fmax(-100,fmin(100,iCCI(...)));
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Hi all I am using CCI indicator in MQL4 expert advisor. u want to set its fixed minimum and fixed maximum properties via MQL4 code. please refer to the below screen shot.
please tell me how to get it done.