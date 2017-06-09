meta editor

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Good morning people, can you help me? I'm trying to join three pointers in a single one, however, so that the signal only appears when the three converge, I've edited all three in a single editor, but the signal is not appearing only when they converge. Can someone help me?
 

 
Marco vd Heijden:

bigsmile

You made my day. 

Thanks Marco 

bigsmile

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