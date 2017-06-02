Lot size Lot size
Pls help me to modify Lot of my EA. From 0.01 to 0.05, 0.1 and so on.
Regards. :)
- Experts: EA SmartAssTrade.
- Can the number of lots of Pending order modified ?
- How many lot size do you trust your EA to trade for you?
Hi
If you can't choose volume when you start EA,
Then ,In your EA codes , there is/are line(s) with "OrderSend" Keyword,
In that line change 0.01 to what you want and press F7 .
finish
Or change it with LotSize
and copy this to the first of your EA codes: input double LotSize;
and press F7.
Next time when you drag your EA to your chart , it will ask about Lot Size .
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