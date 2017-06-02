Lot size Lot size

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Pls help me to modify Lot of my EA. From 0.01 to 0.05, 0.1 and so on. 

Regards. :)
 
 

Hi
If you can't choose volume when you start EA,
Then ,In your EA codes , there is/are line(s) with "OrderSend" Keyword,

In that line change 0.01 to what you want and press F7 .


finish 



Or change it with    LotSize     
and copy this to the first of your EA codes:          input double LotSize;     

and press F7.

Next time when you drag your EA to your chart , it will ask about Lot Size .
 

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