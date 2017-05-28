How do I lock pixel spacing between two textboxes?
RichPiano: This happens because the text is fixed to a price coordinate and when they move together, text moves together as well.
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Hi guys,
This is a screenshot of the Monster Harmonic Indicator by Paul Geirnaerdt. I have 2 questions:
1) How can i fit two textboxes beneath a candle low so they don't squeeze together when i squeeze the chart together? This happens because the text is fixed to a price coordinate and when they move together, text moves together as well. Compare these screenshots:
If i squeeze it, the text ought to squeeze together as well but it doesn't in the Indicator:
How did the author accomplish that? Basically: Is there some convenient way to fix a textbox to the bottom of another textbox?
2) How can i draw text in the middle of a line so they stick to that centerpoint?
Thanks for helping! :)