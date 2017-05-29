Help ADX ea

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Hi, I wish the system input was, for the long position:
Se (DXP> DXM && DXP - DXM> 30.0000 * Point)
And for the short position
If (DXM> DXP && DXM - DXP> 30.0000 * Point)
I can not set the distance between d + and d- can you help me?
// ----------
example
Buy if (d + intersection d-) +30 points

Sell if (d-intersection d +) + 30 points


 
ea_mt4: I can not set the distance between d + and d- can you help me?
 The scale of the ADX is zero to one hundred [0..100]. It is not prices. You do not want 30 points.
 
whroeder1 :
La scala del ADX E zero a cento [0..100]. Non E Prezzi. Se non si Desidera 30 Punti.

How can I enter the distance between the two points?

 
ea_mt4:

How can I enter the distance between the two points?

You mean the distance between the two lines. You already know how.
if (DXP> DXM && DXP - DXM> 30.0000 * Point)
 
whroeder1 :
VUOI dire Che la DISTANZA Tra le due linee. Sapete GIA venire.


Ok Tenks

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