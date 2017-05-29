Help ADX ea
ea_mt4: I can not set the distance between d + and d- can you help me?
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The scale of the ADX is zero to one hundred [0..100]. It is not prices. You do not want 30 points.
whroeder1 :
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La scala del ADX E zero a cento [0..100]. Non E Prezzi. Se non si Desidera 30 Punti.
How can I enter the distance between the two points?
ea_mt4:
How can I enter the distance between the two points?
|You mean the distance between the two lines. You already know how.
if (DXP> DXM && DXP - DXM> 30.0000 * Point)
whroeder1 :
|VUOI dire Che la DISTANZA Tra le due linee. Sapete GIA venire.
Ok Tenks
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Sell if (d-intersection d +) + 30 points